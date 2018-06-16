Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $137,973,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,700 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,050,000 after acquiring an additional 234,476 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises opened at $114.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $101.20 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

