Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.88.

RCL stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

