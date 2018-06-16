RPC, Inc. (RES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,662,371 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 24,636,582 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 2,758,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,877. RPC has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 791.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 73.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

