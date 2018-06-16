RPM International Inc. (RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,005,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 246,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International traded up $0.24, reaching $51.20, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,485,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. RPM International has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. RPM International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

