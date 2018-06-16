Rupaya (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0955 on Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $9,537.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Octaex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001510 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,299.10 or 4.00982000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007007 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 26,109,746 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Octaex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

