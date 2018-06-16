Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,920.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 15,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$25,750.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,100 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 12,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 12,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$14,520.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 9,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$11,520.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 30,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$31,616.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$2,052.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$2,180.00.

Rupert Resources opened at C$1.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Rupert Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.46.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

