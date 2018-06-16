Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) insider Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.71, for a total value of C$14,355.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.47. 138,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,486. Russel Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$24.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.65.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$931.30 million during the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 3.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

