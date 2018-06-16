Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 579,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $70,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,377. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 5th. Gabelli began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

