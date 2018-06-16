Russell J. Campanello Sells 11,950 Shares of iRobot Co. (IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $896,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iRobot opened at $78.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

iRobot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.80 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

