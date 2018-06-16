Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Financial Comparison

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.20%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.91 $120.94 million $2.60 21.31 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 2.06 $30.13 million $1.10 25.14

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.69% 44.01% 17.02%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

