RWE AG (RWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.01).

RWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Macquarie set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE traded down €0.07 ($0.08), reaching €18.90 ($21.98), on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,220 shares. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.