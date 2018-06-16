RWS (LON:RWS) Issues Earnings Results

RWS (LON:RWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RWS had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 15.90%.

RWS opened at GBX 393 ($5.23) on Friday. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 569.04 ($7.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £9,776 ($13,015.58).

RWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.52) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.06) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

