Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties traded down $0.94, hitting $82.74, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 367,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $85.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.46 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $487,306.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,607,160. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 187,418 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.