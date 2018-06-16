107,536 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 1.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust traded down $0.25, reaching $33.01, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,374,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,125. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $997,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 19,156 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $579,277.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,800.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $6,492,222. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

