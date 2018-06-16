S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

UMPQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,730. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

