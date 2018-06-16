S. R. Schill & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (VGSH)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000.

Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $59.81, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,994. Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

