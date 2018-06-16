Reviewing Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Golub Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -3.06 Golub Capital BDC $137.76 million 8.01 $82.28 million $1.25 14.75

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safeguard Scientifics and Golub Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

Safeguard Scientifics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Volatility & Risk

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -77.28% -38.47% Golub Capital BDC 58.88% 8.11% 4.29%

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Safeguard Scientifics does not pay a dividend. Golub Capital BDC pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Safeguard Scientifics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

