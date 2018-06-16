Safestyle UK PLC (SFE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Safestyle UK’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SFE traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 56.65 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 58,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,212. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 91.71 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.33).

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Safestyle UK to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 130 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.