SagaCoin Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. SagaCoin has a market capitalization of $627,306.00 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, SagaCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SagaCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040472 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00375050 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000852 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00069648 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001600 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 5,979,806 coins and its circulating supply is 3,879,806 coins. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SagaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SagaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.