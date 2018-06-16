SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.94.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics opened at $164.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.04. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 28,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $4,018,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,212.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,692. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 962.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.