Saia (SAIA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 505.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,654 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $17,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,266,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,312 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

