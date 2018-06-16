Saia (SAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIA. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of Saia traded up $1.30, hitting $84.10, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 339,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,942. Saia has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Saia had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 319,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

