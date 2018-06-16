Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Sells $501,692.10 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 23,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $501,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $594,649.90.

Sailpoint Technologies traded down $0.67, hitting $27.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,172,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,871 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.