Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275.55 ($3.70).

A number of analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Sainsbury’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on shares of Sainsbury’s in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sainsbury’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Sainsbury’s from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sainsbury’s from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

SBRY traded up GBX 49.50 ($0.66) on Friday, reaching GBX 315.60 ($4.23). 5,789,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. Sainsbury’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.56).

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The grocer reported GBX 20.40 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sainsbury’s had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Sainsbury’s’s previous dividend of $3.10.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 154,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.04), for a total value of £466,393.48 ($625,779.53).

About Sainsbury’s

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

