Deutsche Bank Increases salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $150.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $2,671,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,543 shares of company stock valued at $76,523,465. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 15.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 121.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 153,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

