salesforce.com (CRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Shares of CRM stock remained flat at $$138.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.81 per share, for a total transaction of $742,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,637.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,543 shares of company stock worth $76,523,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

