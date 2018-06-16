salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Receives $134.72 Average PT from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $223,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,464.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,301,780 and have sold 557,609 shares worth $69,297,951. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com traded up $0.62, hitting $133.53, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,961. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.73, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $135.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

