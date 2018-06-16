Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) Share Price

News headlines about Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 48.4609038058363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Salient MLP and Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), is an organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions (Distributions) to its shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a tax-efficient vehicle to invest in a portfolio of energy infrastructure companies that own midstream and other energy assets.

