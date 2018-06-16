SLM Corp (SLM) CFO Steven Mcgarry Sells 95,584 Shares

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,513. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $332.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.35 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

