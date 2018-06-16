Insider Selling: Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Insider Sells 2,558 Shares of Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) insider Samantha Roady sold 2,558 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $21,052.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samantha Roady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Samantha Roady sold 4,826 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $39,717.98.

On Thursday, April 26th, Samantha Roady sold 22,874 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $194,429.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Samantha Roady sold 4,871 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $35,022.49.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Samantha Roady sold 2,592 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $19,206.72.

GCAP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 375,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,823. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $367.88 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Gain Capital had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

