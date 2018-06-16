Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of research firms have commented on SN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Sanchez Energy opened at $4.11 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Sanchez Energy has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,633 shares in the company, valued at $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,567.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,462 shares in the company, valued at $519,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,275 shares of company stock valued at $593,632. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 3,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,975,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,127 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,563 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 83.2% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 782,834 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 586,756 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

