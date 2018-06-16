ValuEngine Downgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Sell

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAFM. Cfra set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

