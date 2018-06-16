Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

