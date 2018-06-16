Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,504 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 2,669,290 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,260. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 307,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,841,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.