Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€5.90” Price Target for Enel (ENEL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.15 ($7.15) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.76 ($6.70).

Enel opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

