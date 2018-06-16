Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (INTC) a $54.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $62.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel opened at $55.11 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Intel has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $31,366.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 6,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $354,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,869,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,192 shares of company stock valued at $693,559. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lara May & Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.