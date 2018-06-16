Santander Consumer USA (SC) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA opened at $19.12 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

