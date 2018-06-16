Santander Group (SAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Santander Group (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Santander Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Santander Group traded down $0.05, reaching $6.01, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Santander Group has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0733 dividend. This is a positive change from Santander Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. Santander Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Group by 540.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Group by 329.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 503,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 386,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Santander Group by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,812,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,872 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Santander Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 706,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Group by 258,515.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Group

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

