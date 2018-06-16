Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sapiens International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SPNS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $451.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 105.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

