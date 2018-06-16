Saputo (SAP) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.57.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,850. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.07). Saputo had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion.

In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 3,160 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$132,720.00. Also, insider Patrick Turcotte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$521,400.00.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

