Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Sartorius (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius (ETR:SRT) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:SRT traded down €6.50 ($7.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €114.50 ($133.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

