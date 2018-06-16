Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Sasol opened at $36.03 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Sasol has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $38.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sasol by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

