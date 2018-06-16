Sasol (SSL) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Sasol opened at $37.57 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Sasol has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sasol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 300,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

