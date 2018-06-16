Savara Inc (SVRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Savara news, Director Yuri Pikover acquired 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $33,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,899,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara traded down $0.43, reaching $9.69, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 113,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,072. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $332.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 16.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

