ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ScanSource opened at $41.35 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $895.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $127,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

