ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource opened at $41.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.70 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2,721.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 192,753 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.