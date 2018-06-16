Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

SCPA stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 439 ($5.84). 354,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,665. Scapa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 347.50 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.39 ($6.95).

Get Scapa Group alerts:

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.10 ($0.23) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Scapa Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

In other news, insider Richard John Perry sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £29,172 ($38,839.04).

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.