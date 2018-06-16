Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $97,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $100,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.56 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Li purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,275. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

