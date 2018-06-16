Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €80.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.00 ($94.19).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA SU traded up €0.78 ($0.91) on Wednesday, hitting €72.30 ($84.07). 3,100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.