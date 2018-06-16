Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 159,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $809,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

